InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) to pay $0.35 on Oct 23, 2019; Citadel Advisors Trimmed Cornerstone Ondemand (Put) (CSOD) Holding By $2.23 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (Put) (CSOD) stake by 71.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc analyzed 39,200 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (Put) (CSOD)'s stock rose 9.79%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 15,600 shares with $904,000 value, down from 54,800 last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (Put) now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 317,236 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500.

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) is expected to pay $0.35 on Oct 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:IDCC) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. InterDigital Wireless Inc's current price of $54.15 translates into 0.65% yield. InterDigital Wireless Inc's dividend has Oct 9, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 211,659 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:VZ) stake by 92,400 shares to 2.51M valued at $143.66M in 2019Q2. It also upped Coupa Software Inc (Call) stake by 37,400 shares and now owns 179,300 shares. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $16.39M for 51.34 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cornerstone approves $150M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cornerstone Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cornerstone Joins Ultimate Software’s UltiPro® Connect Partners Program – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 53,669 shares. 28,370 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl Inc. Geode Capital Mngmt accumulated 770,309 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 21,094 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 227,970 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Limited. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 11.8% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Menta Cap Limited Com invested in 0.25% or 10,220 shares. 40,411 were reported by Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 480,808 shares. Lpl Llc holds 0% or 3,946 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 1.99 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc accumulated 27 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 3,430 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $68.33’s average target is 23.23% above currents $55.45 stock price. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, September 9.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a 66.44 P/E ratio. The firm develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN.