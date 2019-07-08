InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) to pay $0.35 on Jul 24, 2019; Westlake Chemical (WLK) Shorts Up By 18.27%

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) had an increase of 18.27% in short interest. WLK’s SI was 3.33 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.27% from 2.81 million shares previously. With 790,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s short sellers to cover WLK’s short positions. The SI to Westlake Chemical Corporation’s float is 9.09%. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 614,919 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) is expected to pay $0.35 on Jul 24, 2019. (NASDAQ:IDCC) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. InterDigital Wireless Inc’s current price of $65.72 translates into 0.53% yield. InterDigital Wireless Inc’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. Jun 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 291,692 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R&D Effort to Date; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q EPS 84C, EST. 24C (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL & KYOCERA SIGN MULTI-YEAR PATENT LICENSE PACT; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q Rev $87.4M; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westlake Chemical has $100 highest and $5800 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 8.13% above currents $69.73 stock price. Westlake Chemical had 18 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Nomura upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $79 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Sell” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 2. Alembic maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 2 with “Neutral”. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Nomura.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $8.97 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 11.67 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a 73.93 P/E ratio. The firm develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN.

