InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Comparison side by side

As Wireless Communications companies, InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital Inc. 65 5.15 N/A 0.35 186.75 Vodafone Group Plc 18 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InterDigital Inc. and Vodafone Group Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has InterDigital Inc. and Vodafone Group Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.9% Vodafone Group Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

InterDigital Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Vodafone Group Plc’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

InterDigital Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vodafone Group Plc are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. InterDigital Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vodafone Group Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for InterDigital Inc. and Vodafone Group Plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vodafone Group Plc 0 0 1 3.00

InterDigital Inc. has a consensus target price of $80, and a 64.10% upside potential. Vodafone Group Plc on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 10.99% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that InterDigital Inc. seems more appealing than Vodafone Group Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InterDigital Inc. and Vodafone Group Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 8.3%. About 1.1% of InterDigital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Vodafone Group Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterDigital Inc. -2.73% 0.31% -1.95% -10.69% -20.8% -3.01% Vodafone Group Plc 10.49% 12.34% -1.74% 0.83% -27.2% -6.02%

For the past year InterDigital Inc. was less bearish than Vodafone Group Plc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors InterDigital Inc. beats Vodafone Group Plc.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. Its patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. The company also provides interoperability and scalability solutions across various vertical markets, networks, and devices through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers through wot.io data service exchange for connected device platforms, as well as sensor and sensor fusion technology solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it had a portfolio of approximately 20,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.