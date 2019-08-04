InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77% of InterDigital Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.52% of all Wireless Communications’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand InterDigital Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 23.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has InterDigital Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital Inc. 0.00% 3.30% 1.90% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares InterDigital Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital Inc. N/A 68 186.75 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

InterDigital Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio InterDigital Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for InterDigital Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.40 2.71

$80 is the consensus price target of InterDigital Inc., with a potential upside of 40.11%. The potential upside of the peers is 65.13%. InterDigital Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of InterDigital Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterDigital Inc. -2.73% 0.31% -1.95% -10.69% -20.8% -3.01% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year InterDigital Inc. has -3.01% weaker performance while InterDigital Inc.’s peers have 13.78% stronger performance.

Liquidity

InterDigital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, InterDigital Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. InterDigital Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InterDigital Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

InterDigital Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. In other hand, InterDigital Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

InterDigital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

InterDigital Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors InterDigital Inc.’s rivals.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. Its patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. The company also provides interoperability and scalability solutions across various vertical markets, networks, and devices through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers through wot.io data service exchange for connected device platforms, as well as sensor and sensor fusion technology solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it had a portfolio of approximately 20,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.