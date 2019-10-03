InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Wireless Communications company, InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InterDigital Inc. has 77% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 30.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand InterDigital Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 23.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have InterDigital Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital Inc. 59,754,672.90% 3.30% 1.90% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares InterDigital Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital Inc. 30.69M 51 186.75 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

InterDigital Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio InterDigital Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for InterDigital Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.00 2.58

$80 is the average target price of InterDigital Inc., with a potential upside of 50.12%. As a group, Wireless Communications companies have a potential upside of 86.76%. Based on the results given earlier, InterDigital Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of InterDigital Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterDigital Inc. -2.73% 0.31% -1.95% -10.69% -20.8% -3.01% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year InterDigital Inc. had bearish trend while InterDigital Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InterDigital Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, InterDigital Inc.’s competitors have 1.28 and 1.21 for Current and Quick Ratio. InterDigital Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InterDigital Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

InterDigital Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, InterDigital Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

InterDigital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors InterDigital Inc. beats InterDigital Inc.’s rivals.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. Its patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. The company also provides interoperability and scalability solutions across various vertical markets, networks, and devices through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers through wot.io data service exchange for connected device platforms, as well as sensor and sensor fusion technology solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it had a portfolio of approximately 20,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.