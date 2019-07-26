InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; Brookside Capital Management Cut Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding

Analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 56.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. IDCC’s profit would be $4.13M giving it 124.69 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, InterDigital, Inc.’s analysts see -244.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 157,549 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 27/03/2018 – InterDigital at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%; 22/05/2018 – INTERDIGITAL ISSUES REV. GUIDANCE FOR 2Q $63M-$67M, EST. $64.0M; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 20/03/2018 – lnterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 19/03/2018 – InterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 38.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 65,416 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Brookside Capital Management Llc holds 104,561 shares with $17.70M value, down from 169,977 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $54.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $187.61. About 1.05M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. General Dynamics had 14 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 20. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse downgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Dynamics Corp (GD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity. 2,327 shares were sold by Brady Christopher J, worth $398,448.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,900 shares or 0.25% of the stock. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments Co Limited has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Rench Wealth Mngmt has 18,997 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.02% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 65,629 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,486 shares. Horizon Investments Lc reported 0.01% stake. 8,155 were accumulated by Virtu Limited Liability. Capital Intll Invsts reported 343,626 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has 0.09% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 12,618 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation has 3,116 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co accumulated 30,896 shares. Callahan Advsrs has invested 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 145,000 were reported by Lord Abbett & Lc. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 78,243 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a 72.94 P/E ratio. The firm develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN.