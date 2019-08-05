Interdigital (IDCC) Stock Declined While General American Investors Company Has Upped by $650,000 Its Position; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holder Confluence Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $1.40 Million

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 11,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 902,403 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.16 million, down from 913,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 8.25 million shares traded or 37.86% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 795,105 shares traded or 105.27% up from the average. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 21/03/2018 – lnterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R&D Effort to Date; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition 08 Mar 18; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.)

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYSE:NYCB) by 250,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,800 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co reported 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 4,949 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,171 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 11,730 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,536 shares. Group Inc owns 85,986 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 5,274 shares. Waters Parkerson And Llc holds 0.06% or 11,307 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Com owns 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 334,700 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 5,370 shares. Principal Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 8,700 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys.

