Interdigital (IDCC) Stock Declined While General American Investors Company Has Increased Position; Dragoneer Investment Group Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Increased by $8.91 Million as Stock Price Declined

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 35,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 179,137 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.54 million, up from 143,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 165,387 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 27-28; 21/03/2018 – lnterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 19/03/2018 – InterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 27/03/2018 – InterDigital at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins lnterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 18/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold IDCC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.52 million shares or 6.52% less from 23.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 11,307 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 18,700 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 8,968 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 179,137 were accumulated by General Invsts Co Inc. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 100 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.44% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Cardinal Cap Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,486 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 57,100 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Cordasco Financial Net has invested 0.38% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 5,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 50,000 shares to 153,652 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,000 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 103,955 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $133.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 230,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.03M shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.