Interdigital (IDCC) Stake Upped by Permit Capital Llc; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Cut Its Holding by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Declined

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73 million, up from 112,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 206,052 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q Rev $87.4M; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q EPS 84C, EST. 24C (2 EST.); 18/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 29,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 76,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13 million, down from 105,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 7,251 shares. The Rhode Island-based Blue Fincl Cap has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 20,982 were accumulated by Aspen Invest Mgmt. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 54,822 shares. Dillon And Associate accumulated 8,683 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Horizon Ltd Liability holds 40,951 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 208,902 are held by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 249,310 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Co holds 514,883 shares. 2,700 were reported by Css Limited Liability Co Il. Chatham Capital Gp holds 2.99% or 216,844 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Co Ma holds 1.30 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Btim Corp holds 1.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.56M shares. Choate Inv Advsr holds 112,917 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29,882 shares to 33,882 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY) by 41,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold IDCC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.52 million shares or 6.52% less from 23.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company owns 1,627 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 12,367 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Smithfield Tru stated it has 3,822 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 18,297 were accumulated by Comerica Savings Bank. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 8,397 shares. 11,307 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability. General American Investors Comm holds 179,137 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Pcl has 0% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 34,713 shares. Aqr Lc owns 126,743 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 300 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Btim Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 30,062 shares.

Permit Capital Llc, which manages about $370.20 million and $225.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 9,175 shares to 685,889 shares, valued at $154.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

