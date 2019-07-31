Interdigital (IDCC) Stake Has Boosted by General American Investors Company Inc; Financial Architects Maintains Holding in General Electric Co (GE)

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 245,603 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins InterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 12/03/2018 – InterDigital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Chordant Platform Achieves First oneM2M Certification Based on Expanded Verification Program; 18/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q EPS 84c; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 09/05/2018 – Buckinghamshire County Council and Hertfordshire County Council Join oneTRANSPORT Data Marketplace

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 7491.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 74,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,917 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 44.49 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 22/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,139 shares to 8,855 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,040 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gotham Asset Management accumulated 147,344 shares. Financial Mgmt Pro owns 7,325 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability holds 488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S&Co reported 383,082 shares. Jd Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eaton Vance Management reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Boston Advisors Limited Company has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Semper Augustus Group Limited owns 0.73% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 119,415 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parsons Cap Ri reported 61,678 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fagan Assoc reported 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.73 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bell State Bank has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 24,198 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Investment Assoc holds 0.91% or 94,520 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 1,781 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% or 334,700 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 56,309 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Citigroup holds 0% or 9,109 shares. Principal Fincl Inc reported 174,257 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 18,700 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 12,300 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning owns 9,042 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.02% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 6,712 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 13,294 shares for 0% of their portfolio. General American Investors Com Inc holds 143,966 shares.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 12,500 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $20.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,686 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc./The (NYSE:TJX).