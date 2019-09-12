Interdigital (IDCC) Shares Declined While General American Investors Company Has Raised Its Position; Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 411,194 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 35,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 179,137 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.54 million, up from 143,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 44,893 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects to Report a Negative Effective Tax Rate for the Full Yr; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins lnterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 19/03/2018 – InterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold IDCC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.52 million shares or 6.52% less from 23.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 26,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Pnc Fin Services Gru Inc has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc invested in 655 shares or 0% of the stock. Btim reported 0.14% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,020 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.03% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Moreover, Millennium Ltd Company has 0% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Adams Asset Advsr Lc invested in 12,678 shares. Citigroup holds 12,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio. General American Investors Inc holds 1.09% or 179,137 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 16,909 shares in its portfolio.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,000 shares to 360,686 shares, valued at $48.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,850 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $116.95 million for 15.65 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,102 shares to 125,367 shares, valued at $25.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 3.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).