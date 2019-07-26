Interdigital (IDCC) Market Valuation Declined While Btim Has Trimmed Holding; South State Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Increased by $507,689

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 2.35M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 42,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 174,135 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 217,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.08. About 127,181 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 18/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q EPS 84C, EST. 24C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 19/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement

Analysts await InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. IDCC’s profit will be $4.13M for 127.08 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by InterDigital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -244.44% EPS growth.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 155,614 shares to 177,998 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,371 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,357 shares to 60,510 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,669 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA).