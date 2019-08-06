Interdigital (IDCC) Holder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Cut Its Position; Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock Price Rose While Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowered Position by $398,178

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 12,238 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 16,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 1.84M shares traded or 24.71% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 5,197 shares as the company's stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 74,271 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 79,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 839,278 shares traded or 112.08% up from the average. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Com owns 21,503 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 23,421 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Bragg Advisors owns 31,037 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 35,400 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 18,100 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability invested in 41,837 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 11,730 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 28,606 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com owns 7,420 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Com reported 558 shares. American Intl reported 85,986 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,139 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $280.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Incorporated Public Ltd owns 2.23M shares. Millennium Management Lc owns 796,538 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 3,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Stellar Lc holds 7,404 shares. 86,644 were accumulated by Comerica Natl Bank. Benjamin F Edwards has 1,179 shares. Hartford Invest Management owns 0.14% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 49,021 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Company accumulated 1,337 shares. Money Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 19,420 were reported by Davis R M. Cap Ok holds 0.2% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 18,966 shares. Nbt State Bank N A New York has invested 0.12% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bristol John W & New York invested 1.51% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Creed Greg sold $1.32 million worth of stock. The insider Gibbs David W sold $1.83M.