Intercontinentalexchange (ICE) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Decreased Holding by $1.67 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Market Value Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 8,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 14,764 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 23,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.14 million shares traded or 97.31% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Intercontinentalexchange (ICE) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 22,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.36M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Intercontinentalexchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 1.47M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBA’s profit will be $215.05 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.35% negative EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares to 941,060 shares, valued at $118.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 24,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Investment Corp by 54,300 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 42,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of Am (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 47,520 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 96,947 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bancorporation Of The West stated it has 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nordea Management Ab reported 486,293 shares stake. Moreover, Bridgewater Assoc Lp has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cwm Limited Liability has 2,138 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Cap Guardian has invested 1.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). State Street invested in 24.72M shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kingfisher Cap Limited Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 9,409 shares. 742 are owned by Shelton Management. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

