InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), both competing one another are Lodging companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 65 3.43 N/A 1.90 36.92 Marriott International Inc. 131 7.84 N/A 5.20 26.74

In table 1 we can see InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and Marriott International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Marriott International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than InterContinental Hotels Group PLC. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and Marriott International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 0.00% -30.1% 10.8% Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 83.8% 7.8%

Risk & Volatility

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Marriott International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Marriott International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marriott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and Marriott International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Marriott International Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

Meanwhile, Marriott International Inc.’s average price target is $135.6, while its potential upside is 7.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and Marriott International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 64.8%. Insiders held 1% of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Marriott International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterContinental Hotels Group PLC -0.13% 2.75% 4.89% 19.57% 12.19% 28.06% Marriott International Inc. -0.52% -1.54% 0.14% 22.37% 10.44% 28.1%

For the past year InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was less bullish than Marriott International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Marriott International Inc. beats InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.