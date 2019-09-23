InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) is a company in the Lodging industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has 8.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 62.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has 1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 0.00% -30.10% 10.80% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio InterContinental Hotels Group PLC N/A 65 36.92 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.88 2.44

The competitors have a potential upside of 44.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterContinental Hotels Group PLC -0.13% 2.75% 4.89% 19.57% 12.19% 28.06% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has stronger performance than InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s rivals.

Liquidity

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.

Volatility & Risk

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s competitors are 21.18% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Dividends

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s rivals beat InterContinental Hotels Group PLC on 6 of the 6 factors.