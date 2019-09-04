Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Reaches $94.55 52-Week High; Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Sentiment Is 1.84

Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 70 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 38 sold and reduced stock positions in Radiant Logistics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 23.99 million shares, up from 21.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Radiant Logistics Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 30 Increased: 39 New Position: 31.

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high and has $98.33 target or 4.00% above today’s $94.55 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $52.99 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $98.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.12B more. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.55. About 378,965 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. for 680,845 shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 265,793 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 0.86% invested in the company for 295,299 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 428,862 shares.

Analysts await Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. RLGT’s profit will be $5.95M for 9.83 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Radiant Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services firm primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $233.98 million. The firm offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It has a 18.15 P/E ratio. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -5.61% below currents $94.55 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform”. On Friday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $52.99 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 26.76 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.