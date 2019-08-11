Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Reaches $92.88 High on Aug, 11; Muzinich & Company Lowered Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) reached all time high today, Aug, 11 and still has $98.45 target or 6.00% above today’s $92.88 share price. This indicates more upside for the $52.05 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $98.45 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.12B more. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 1.57 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny

Muzinich & Company decreased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 13.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 178,724 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Muzinich & Company holds 1.18 million shares with $14.96 million value, down from 1.36 million last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 633,494 shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Among 2 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hercules Capital had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13 to “Neutral”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by FBR Capital. Compass Point maintained Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 53,117 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 2.16 million shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hilton Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 25 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.01% or 390,085 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has 494,121 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 81,167 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Pnc Financial invested in 158,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Eagle Global Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,980 shares. Muzinich & stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 6,205 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 15,677 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. 253 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Lc. Moreover, Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd has 1.54% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 220,346 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 19,535 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 2,215 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 575 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 58,371 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 938,211 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 13,827 shares. Virginia-based Davenport has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 80,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Century invested 0.24% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 5,170 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, July 5.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $52.05 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 26.29 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.