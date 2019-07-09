Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Reaches $89.60 High on Jul, 9; CERTIVE SOLUTIONS ORDINARY SHARES (CTVEF) Shorts Increased By 10.06%

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) reached all time high today, Jul, 9 and still has $97.66 target or 9.00% above today’s $89.60 share price. This indicates more upside for the $50.52 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $97.66 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.55B more. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.6. About 1.49M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment accumulated 503,977 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Synovus Fincl Corp holds 10,597 shares. Montag A & Assocs stated it has 0.8% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bb&T accumulated 0.04% or 29,634 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa owns 0.32% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 499,362 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 96,947 shares. Chem State Bank holds 0.24% or 27,993 shares in its portfolio. Capital Sarl has invested 0.64% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Rmb Capital Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Shine Inv Advisory Serv invested in 1,244 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,815 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 3,105 shares. Ca owns 0.55% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 60,465 shares. Moreover, North Star Investment has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1,625 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 5. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ICE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Manchester United’s (NYSE:MANU) Share Price Deserve to Gain 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) PT Raised to $94 at Raymond James on Stable Volumes and Pricing – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $50.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.67 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.11 million for 24.62 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.