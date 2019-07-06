Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Reaches $89.52 High on Jul, 6; Norfolk Southern (NSC) SI Increased By 3.8%

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) had an increase of 3.8% in short interest. NSC’s SI was 4.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.8% from 4.02 million shares previously. With 2.09M avg volume, 2 days are for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)’s short sellers to cover NSC’s short positions. The SI to Norfolk Southern Corporation’s float is 1.56%. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.94. About 712,367 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) reached all time high today, Jul, 6 and still has $97.58 target or 9.00% above today’s $89.52 share price. This indicates more upside for the $50.48B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $97.58 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.54 billion more. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 1.77M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold Norfolk Southern Corporation shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fin Cos Lllp owns 2,672 shares. Moreover, Schulhoff And has 0.37% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,690 shares. 1,545 were accumulated by C M Bidwell &. Penobscot Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,265 shares. Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,613 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.73% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 90,000 shares. 491,076 are held by Ronna Sue Cohen. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,448 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 40,000 shares. Johnson Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,504 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd has 57,020 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited owns 10,804 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 1,455 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $94,117 was made by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097.

Among 5 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 15 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of NSC in report on Friday, January 25 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $116 target in Monday, January 7 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $21000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $13800 target in Monday, April 29 report. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $53.44 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 19.88 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12 million for 24.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Gp holds 0.01% or 785 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Dupont Cap accumulated 108,907 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited has 0.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Chesley Taft Limited Liability Corp holds 91,816 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 74,420 shares stake. Hightower Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 68,831 shares. Capital International Ltd Ca accumulated 17,546 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 264,718 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 5.56% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6.27 million shares. Highbridge Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.08% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6.54 million shares. 5,192 are owned by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9400 highest and $81 lowest target. $86’s average target is -3.93% below currents $89.52 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup upgraded the shares of ICE in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15.