Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Reaches $89.52 52-Week High; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Raised By $52.72 Million Its Oneok New (OKE) Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 21.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc acquired 764,056 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 1.77%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 4.35M shares with $303.76M value, up from 3.59 million last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $29.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.04 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high and has $96.68 target or 8.00% above today’s $89.52 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $50.48B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $96.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.04B more. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 1.77 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Andeavor Logistics Lp stake by 465,788 shares to 10.93M valued at $385.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hess Midstream Partners Lp stake by 160,469 shares and now owns 2.95M shares. Bp Midstream Partners Lp was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. ONEOK had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 8 to “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $69 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, January 8.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12 million for 24.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9400 highest and $81 lowest target. $86’s average target is -3.93% below currents $89.52 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by Citigroup.