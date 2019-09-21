Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) and Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) and Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 85 10.20 N/A 3.48 25.28 Main Street Capital Corporation 41 11.65 N/A 2.77 15.44

Table 1 demonstrates Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and Main Street Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Main Street Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Intercontinental Exchange Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Main Street Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 2.3% Main Street Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Main Street Capital Corporation’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.85 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and Main Street Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Main Street Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 2.24% upside potential and an average price target of $94.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.5% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares and 23.3% of Main Street Capital Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Main Street Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercontinental Exchange Inc. -1.56% 1.97% 8.91% 15.27% 18.27% 16.63% Main Street Capital Corporation 2.62% 3.64% 9.36% 17.21% 9.92% 27.05%

For the past year Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Main Street Capital Corporation.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. beats Main Street Capital Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies. It primarily provides price discovery and trade execution, listings, trade processing and data repositories, clearing and related post-trade activities, data, and benchmark administration services. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces, such as ICE Futures Europe, ICE Futures U.S., ICE Futures Canada, ICE Endex, ICE Futures Singapore, and NYSE Amex and NYSE Arca Options, as well as over-the-counter markets for physical energy and credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. It serves commodity producers and consumers, financial institutions, money managers, trading firms, and other business entities; various market participants in the equities markets, such as financial institutions, institutional investors, wholesalers, hedge funds, quantitative funds, algorithmic traders, and individual investors; and members, which are entities registered as broker-dealers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The companyÂ’s customers also comprise companies operating in a range of sectors, including technology, financial services, consumer brands, industrial, transportation, media, energy, and mining; the financial services industry; and value added resellers, such as custodians, wealth managers, software providers, and other outsourcing organizations. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It invests between $2 million and $75 million in companies with revenues between $5 million and $300 million, enterprise values between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based at Houston, Texas.