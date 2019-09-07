Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Value Rose While Crescent Park Management LP Upped Holding by $5.04 Million; Endologix (ELGX) Shareholder Nea Management Company Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 197,647 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endologix, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by Mahboob Vaseem. NEELS GUIDO J had bought 22,692 shares worth $149,994. Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 445 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, up 58.00% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.5 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.27% negative EPS growth.