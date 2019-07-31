Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Rose While Premier Asset Managment Trimmed Holding; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Increased Its Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 1.34M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 80,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,999 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 171,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 1.43 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 7,000 shares stake. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.52% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 50,292 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 11,679 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 673,284 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Com reported 499 shares. 94,891 are held by Investec Asset Mgmt Limited. Legal & General Grp Public Lc accumulated 1.15M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Profund Advisors Ltd Company holds 6,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates reported 118,761 shares stake. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 2.47M shares. 190 were reported by First Hawaiian Bank. State Street Corp invested 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.77% or 120,000 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 377,921 shares to 305,026 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 137,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,094 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: HollyFrontier, Activision Blizzard and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HollyFrontier: All Greased Up And Ready To Ride At 7.8x TTM P/E – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $518.76 million for 23.96 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 29,005 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Investment Mi has 2.73% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 123,925 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 399,658 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Tcw Gp accumulated 1.41% or 1.94 million shares. Eastern Bank & Trust invested 0.69% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Calamos Wealth Ltd reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.1% or 163,144 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Capital Inc has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 19,940 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd. 68,831 are held by Hightower Advisors Ltd Com. Foothills Asset Management invested in 1.92% or 32,576 shares. Hl Finance Serv Lc reported 0.01% stake. 25,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Commercial Bank stated it has 34,599 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company owns 157 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 28,125 shares to 179,935 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,478 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).