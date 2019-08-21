Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Rose While Guinness Asset Management LTD Upped Position; Facebook (FB) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Has Decreased Position by $4.65 Million as Share Price Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 12,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 78,490 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 66,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 767,293 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $184.36. About 5.27 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook saw its best one-day gain in nearly two years Tuesday on positive investor reaction to Zuckerberg’s Senate appearance; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may outside the US to overcome speed bumps; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS l HAVE NOT PERSONALLY PROFITED FROM THE DATA HARVESTING-BBC; 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 19/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Is It Time for More Adult Supervision at Facebook?; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO INFO; 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act Facebook says it’s going to stop using data from third-party data providers like Experian and Acxiom; 27/03/2018 – Facebook data scandal widens as Canadian company accused of helping target U.S. voters

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 197,000 shares to 8.12 million shares, valued at $522.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.20M shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.76 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

