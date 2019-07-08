Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Rose While Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $5.04 Million; Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Cut Holding as Share Price Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 213,969 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 57.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 81,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, down from 142,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 52,312 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 447,000 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Bridges Inv Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 19,024 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 0.06% or 492,189 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 12,209 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 1.48M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Eminence Limited Partnership reported 3.36% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.13% or 110,598 shares. Citizens Northern accumulated 29,024 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 0.44% stake. Raymond James And Associates reported 893,186 shares. Creative Planning has 14,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,400 are owned by Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Llc. Capital International Sarl has 66,900 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Stifel Fincl has 702,604 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V, worth $74,175 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $51,255 was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,250 shares to 14,250 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 611,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

