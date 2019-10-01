Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Price Rose While Hightower Advisors Raised by $2.01 Million Its Position; Equinix (EQIX) Holder Eminence Capital LP Lowered Holding

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 18,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 337,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.96 million, down from 355,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $569.59. About 277,645 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 34.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 23,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 92,443 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 68,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 2.08 million shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 51 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 11,990 shares. Whittier has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Tru LP holds 0.03% or 36,792 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 304,474 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.16% or 297,309 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.12M shares. Franklin Res has 495,307 shares. J Goldman LP has 500 shares. Lincluden Mngmt owns 0.26% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,235 shares. First Republic Invest Inc holds 22,136 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Communications invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fdx Advsr Incorporated invested in 723 shares. Fil Limited reported 116,416 shares stake.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 4.63M shares to 9.03 million shares, valued at $313.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 514,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fred Alger Mgmt owns 3.96M shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Company Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 7,284 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 796,030 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Intact Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.28% or 79,068 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National reported 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sit Investment Assocs owns 31,275 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt holds 35,234 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 24,620 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.22% or 10.90M shares in its portfolio. 300 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc.