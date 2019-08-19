Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Price Rose While Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Its Position; Boyar Asset Management Has Boosted Legg Mason (LM) Stake by $1.71 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 108,653 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.32M, down from 4.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.66. About 431,029 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Management invested in 45,951 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Management Lc has 1.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.48 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc reported 3,822 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,029 shares. Calamos Advisors reported 750,808 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 259,230 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,886 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 68,831 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.11% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 0.08% or 39,390 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited invested in 0.36% or 538,789 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 270,667 shares to 355,878 shares, valued at $161.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.