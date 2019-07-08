Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake Maintained by Goldman Sachs Group Inc; Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $48.51 Million as Valuation Declined

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 92064.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.62M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428.06 million, up from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 692,371 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 437,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.10M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458.49 million, down from 4.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $101.95. About 455,963 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 44,770 shares to 186,461 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 45,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 40 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 357,104 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 259,230 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cortland Advisers Ltd Com has invested 3.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Vident Advisory Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bokf Na reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Senator Inv Group LP has invested 3.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Johnson Counsel holds 0.01% or 5,968 shares. Park Oh owns 153,055 shares. Williams Jones And Limited has 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 31,201 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 893,186 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 2.96M shares. Hilton Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 502 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.21 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $119.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 29,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 33,857 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Management Lc reported 4,350 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 5,849 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 72,912 shares stake. 1St Source Bancorporation accumulated 10,078 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 8.94M shares. Rothschild Il reported 74,036 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W And has invested 1.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Heritage Wealth accumulated 25,817 shares. The Florida-based Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation has invested 6.7% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc invested in 0.01% or 83 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 80,397 shares. Bonness Enter Inc holds 1.09% or 15,050 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..