Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake Increased by Sands Capital Management Llc; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Declined, Cannell Peter B & Company Has Increased by $697,392 Its Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 156.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 226,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 371,055 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89 million, up from 144,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 1.12M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 4,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 40,455 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 35,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.15. About 204,194 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 12,400 shares to 49,490 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 97,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,361 shares, and cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 955 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com. Appleton Incorporated Ma invested in 2,035 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 9,180 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 255,306 shares. Atria Invs Lc holds 19,497 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 18,185 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 11,224 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 33,435 shares. Coastline Co has 17,505 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi has 4,906 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,852 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.15% or 163,813 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,343 are owned by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.17% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma has invested 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 4,992 shares. Fdx reported 0.01% stake. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks owns 0.1% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 68,351 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,121 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 29,053 are held by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Macquarie Group stated it has 262,811 shares. Prudential reported 521,324 shares. 159,357 were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation. Cibc World Corporation owns 158,207 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.44% or 1.68M shares. Perkins Coie Comm holds 0% or 24 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.02 million shares to 971,166 shares, valued at $303.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 171,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.