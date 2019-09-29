Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Westpac Banking Decreased Its Stake; As Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lowered Its Position by $1.69 Million

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 388 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 161,607 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.89 billion, down from 161,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.49 million shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 16,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 69,010 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96M, down from 85,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 447 were reported by Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Next Gp reported 926 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 542 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management reported 2,136 shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Com owns 0.88% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 51,200 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 169 shares. 1,279 were reported by Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. 211,578 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability. 25,130 were reported by Hodges Capital Management. King Luther has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 4.43M are held by Boston. Argent Trust Co holds 0.55% or 53,729 shares. Ledyard Bancorp has invested 0.75% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested in 243,706 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,020 shares to 139,741 shares, valued at $11.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas White Intl Limited owns 14,281 shares. Finance Counselors invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 557,165 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 2,369 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.11% or 132,227 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 75,435 shares. Chatham Cap Gru has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Century Cos Incorporated invested 0.26% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Raymond James Assocs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Pnc Financial Service Gru has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 157,802 shares. 4.65 million are held by Artisan Ltd Partnership. Martingale Asset LP reported 61,522 shares.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.