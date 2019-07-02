Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Increased Its Position in Polyone (POL) by $656,038 as Share Price Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 80,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,999 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 171,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 1.49M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 232.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 22,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,345 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, up from 9,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 476,287 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 36.93% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold POL shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv Advisors stated it has 48,139 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 41,330 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Limited Co has invested 1.47% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Palisade Mgmt Limited Company Nj has 748,677 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 23,759 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.03% or 20,800 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 183 shares stake. Mondrian Investment Prns Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 135,719 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 1.61M shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 15,866 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 694,780 shares. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 384,321 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 153 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com, a Netherlands-based fund reported 34,297 shares.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Chico’s FAS, PolyOne, and John Wiley & Sons Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PolyOne: Acquisitions Complement Organic Growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “PolyOne (POL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12M for 24.00 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Owner Bets on Mortgage Digitization – The Wall Street Journal” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IntercontinentalExchange declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats estimates on strength in data services – Reuters” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack joins midtown’s Ice Blocks project – Sacramento Business Journal” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,100 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 111,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).