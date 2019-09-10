Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lowered Position by $21.36 Million; Basswood Capital Management Increased Its Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Position by $1.52 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 58.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 108,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 294,319 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 185,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 51,266 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 34.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 281,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 532,745 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.56M, down from 813,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.09M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 1.53 million shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $18.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 365,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,735 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advisors has 0.19% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 275,000 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 8,500 shares. Amer Group stated it has 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.01 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 2,476 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Lucas has 0.97% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 54,838 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.1% or 12,070 shares. Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.28% or 294,319 shares. Connors Investor Service reported 0.04% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 2.32M shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 13,091 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $34,446 activity.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 126,228 shares to 752,203 shares, valued at $88.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 706,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $507.92M for 24.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,083 were reported by Motco. 2.36M are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 492,189 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sit Investment Associate has 0.08% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 31,275 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4.38 million shares. 12,976 are owned by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Prudential has 523,930 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invs Co has 0.16% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 636,471 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Com holds 3,208 shares. Sarl holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 66,900 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 154,490 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 210,861 were reported by Colony Gp Limited Liability. Skylands Cap owns 56,800 shares.