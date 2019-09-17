Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Shares Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Decreased Holding

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 45,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 45,283 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 91,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 973,374 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 143,858 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, down from 149,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 6.14M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 2.92M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Field & Main Retail Bank has invested 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ci holds 2.07 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Mirador Prtn Lp holds 11,977 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 14.80M shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Swedbank stated it has 2.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd accumulated 40,151 shares. Liberty Inc reported 19,229 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap invested in 79,434 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mathes holds 0.2% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Partners Lc has 0.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 34,073 shares. Burke & Herbert Bankshares reported 29,311 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Sonata invested in 6,690 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 52,009 shares to 181,070 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.66 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.33 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 450,434 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.64% or 21,174 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tci Wealth accumulated 287 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt reported 84,100 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 109,407 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Boltwood Capital invested in 23,555 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 880,545 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has 19,242 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt has 145,368 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bridges Inv, Nebraska-based fund reported 23,074 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 10,494 shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13,070 shares to 34,155 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).