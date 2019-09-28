Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Raised Stake by $1.64 Million as Share Price Rose; S-R Schill & Associates Has Decreased Its Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Stake by $4.97 Million

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.42M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 19,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 235,970 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28M, up from 216,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.49 million shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, a Cloud-Based Tick History Platform – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 12,400 shares to 205,750 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 1.78 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,600 shares, and cut its stake in Verso Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 18,170 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 653,565 shares. Citigroup holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.47 million shares. Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 12,701 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 69,174 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 310,444 shares. Eminence Capital LP stated it has 2.53 million shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na owns 880,545 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. New York-based M&T Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 144,923 were accumulated by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 4,934 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 0.01% or 457 shares. Smithfield Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Community Tru & has invested 1.59% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust strikes more big deals, eclipsing goal for 2019 – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust Is Hitting All Cylinders And More – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties boosts annual run-rate FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12 million and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury Etf (ITE) by 113,472 shares to 215,024 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 91,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).