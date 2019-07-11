Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Position by $932,520 as Market Valuation Rose; Altimeter Capital Management LP Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $16.38 Million; Stock Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 12,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,490 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 66,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $91.03. About 284,506 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 3.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange launches credit risk analytics suite – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Shares of NYSE owner fall as Morgan Stanley and Fidelity plan rival exchange – CNBC” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust has 30,225 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Altrinsic Glob Ltd Liability Company reported 458,787 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 57,225 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 3,400 shares. Ameritas Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 10,119 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0.08% or 6.54 million shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 27,467 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 81 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 108,368 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 0.12% or 2.43 million shares. Edgestream Prns LP holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 46,833 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 106,026 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited has invested 0.12% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Company accumulated 15,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wait for the Drop to Buy Shopify Stock – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Cap Mgmt Llc holds 6.02% or 89,413 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Glob invested in 14,880 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 62,262 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 13,012 shares. Eagle Ridge Management owns 4.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,015 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Washington-based Saturna Cap has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 414,611 were reported by Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc. Hamel holds 1.47% or 27,801 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 934,946 shares. Churchill Corporation reported 78,215 shares. Penbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.55% stake. Round Table Llc holds 0.32% or 7,988 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.45 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 3.54% or 1.97M shares.