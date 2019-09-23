Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.75 Million as Stock Value Rose; Suncor Energy New (SU) Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Holding by $538,863

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 13,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 302,258 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48 million, up from 289,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 2.14 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 20,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 88,280 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, down from 108,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 2.59M shares traded or 30.77% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Alert: 3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy on the Saudi Oil Supply Shock – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Suncor Energy to invest C$1.4B in cogeneration at Oil Sands Base Plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why You Should Add Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) to Your Portfolio Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.09 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,689 shares to 14,093 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.