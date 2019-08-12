Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $635,740; Bhp Billiton Limited (BHP) Holder Fairfield Bush & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 8,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 25,146 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 16,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 1.69 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Limited (BHP) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 13,457 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 20,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 2.14 million shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS ALL MAJOR PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT TRACKING TO PLAN; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO; 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS SECURED OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 10% OF SCARBOROUGH

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CBA joins global push to limit emissions by cutting coal exposure by 2030 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BHP Billiton Is Providing A Clue For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4,855 shares to 15,975 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,055 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 167,905 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 4.64M shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 591,283 shares. Contravisory Invest Inc has 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 4,750 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Motco holds 79,083 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund stated it has 0.19% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 59,717 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd has 0.5% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 53,740 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Com invested in 3.08% or 775,453 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 15,400 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 448,044 shares. Drw Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).