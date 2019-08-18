Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Brinker Capital Has Lowered Position by $363,964 as Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Productions (DIS) Holder Haverford Trust Company Has Increased Position by $3.66 Million

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 4,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 60,766 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 65,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.92M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 32,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 944,307 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.85M, up from 911,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De holds 24.40M shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 13.18 million shares or 0.78% of the stock. Raymond James Na invested in 0.68% or 105,994 shares. Ci Incorporated has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maple owns 5,581 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arvest Financial Bank Tru Division, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 180,147 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Co invested in 1.71% or 184,755 shares. Cap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 33,261 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. 1.90 million are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Moreover, Grp Incorporated has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Connecticut-based Chilton Invest Co Limited Liability Co has invested 2.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sonata Capital holds 2,620 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.26% or 8,307 shares.

