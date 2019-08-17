Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Value Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Has Upped Its Holding; Tnb Financial Has Raised Its Capital One Finl Com (COF) Stake by $1.21 Million

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 6,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 76,394 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 70,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.92M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 14,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 138,123 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 123,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.82 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 12,071 shares to 14,305 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 64,131 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.