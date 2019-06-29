Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Price Rose While Senator Investment Group LP Cut Its Position; Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stake by $16.19 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 331,471 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.05 million, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 3.25 million shares traded or 32.60% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12 million for 23.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $85.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 119,658 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited accumulated 0.28% or 19,392 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.45% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Armstrong Shaw Ct has 3.78% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 51,763 shares. Security Tru invested in 2,205 shares. Skylands Limited Liability reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Vanguard Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 42.70M shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability Company holds 2,290 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Majedie Asset Ltd accumulated 175,534 shares. 87,960 were reported by M&T State Bank Corp. The New York-based Cannell Peter B has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Eastern Bankshares has invested 0.69% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.96M for 12.70 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $725.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).