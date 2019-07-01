Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Price Rose While Majedie Asset Management LTD Lifted Holding by $1.24 Million; Harris Del (HRS) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Has Lowered Stake by $388,755

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 16,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,534 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, up from 159,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86.23. About 736,794 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 360.41% up from the average. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Harris Intercounty Drain Board Meeting, April 18, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Presses DHS Officials on Election Security Priorities Ahead of 2018 Midterms; 09/05/2018 – Miami Beach Selects Harris Corporation to Modernize Public Safety Radio Network; 10/05/2018 – HARRIS CORP – CONTRACT FOR CO TO SERVE AS PRIME CONTRACTOR, SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR FOR AAI’S FUTURISTIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE INITIATIVE; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 04/04/2018 – MYOKARDIA INC – HARRIS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS UNTIL THAT COMPANY’S ACQUISITION BY ALLERGAN PLC; 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 26/03/2018 – REPLACING PHOTO Harris Corporation Introduces New Two-Channel Leader Radio That Significantly Improves US Army Battlefield Communications; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Cortez Masto Introduce Legislation to Shine Light on Hazardous Occupational Exposures; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp Sees FY18 Rev About $6.14B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Co Na accumulated 0.12% or 7,761 shares. Cortland Associates Incorporated Mo holds 6.85% or 556,852 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). British Columbia Mngmt Corp has 0.1% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 8,690 shares. 18,782 are owned by Twin Focus Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc owns 54,288 shares. 280,571 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Co. Tompkins Fin invested in 16,361 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Investment House Llc accumulated 175,433 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 18,170 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Minnesota-based Sit Inv Inc has invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 0.03% stake. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chico’s FAS Is A Melting Ice Cube – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Appoints John Tuttle Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer of NYSE Group and Michael Blaugrund Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dynagas – Update On This 13% Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 7,123 shares to 409,970 shares, valued at $41.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 114,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $523.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,693 shares to 54,387 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Analysts await Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $271.69 million for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Harris Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “L3Harris Technologies Merger Successfully Completed; Board of Directors, Leadership and Organization Structure Announced – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies, Inc. Announce Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of L3 Technologies Jumped in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.