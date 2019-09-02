Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Price Rose While Convergence Investment Partners Has Boosted Stake by $635,740; Sasco Capital Cut Its Devon Energy (DVN) Position by $8.90 Million as Share Value Declined

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 286,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 842,838 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 6.62 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 8,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 25,146 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 16,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 1.47 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,701 shares to 53,967 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,684 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4.