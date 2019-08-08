Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position Maintained by American International Group Inc; Acropolis Investment Management Has Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $338,884; Stock Price Rose

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $246.11. About 1.91M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 14,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 253,551 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31M, up from 238,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.69. About 943,242 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $634.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 95,685 shares to 851,667 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.60 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.39 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. At Bankshares reported 1,196 shares stake. Edgestream Prtnrs LP has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bessemer Securities Limited Co owns 13,213 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 45,850 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs reported 9,581 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 1.21% or 549,349 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability invested in 5,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments stated it has 32,920 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 663,033 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership reported 5.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 400 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 7.34 million shares. Cap Investors holds 2.5% or 41.73M shares in its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35,340 shares to 791,529 shares, valued at $49.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 4,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,209 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).