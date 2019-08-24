Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position Increased by Eulav Asset Management; Everence Capital Management Cut Its Texas Instruments Ord (TXN) Stake by $552,154 as Stock Value Rose

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Ord (TXN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 22,564 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 27,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31M shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.02M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.12% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,552 shares. Commerce State Bank reported 468,198 shares. Diamond Hill Capital reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 28,928 were reported by Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated. National Pension Ser reported 982,285 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough holds 0.02% or 1,898 shares. Fincl Advisory Service Inc reported 2,477 shares. 123,695 are held by Profund Advisors Lc. Sei holds 485,269 shares. 10 stated it has 22,192 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 2,800 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt reported 3.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Frontier Management holds 20,990 shares. Welch holds 0.02% or 1,501 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Ord (NYSE:USB) by 18,125 shares to 68,527 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Ord (NYSE:PG) by 13,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Services Ord (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.33 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 62,058 shares to 61,600 shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,000 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Frenchâ€™s Mustard Ice Cream?? Yup, Itâ€™s a Thing – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange: Own The Stock Market – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.