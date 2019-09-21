Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Value Rose While Majedie Asset Management LTD Raised Its Position; Hussman Strategic Advisors Increases Holding in Smucker J M Co (SJM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 6,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 182,313 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.70 million, up from 175,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.02 million shares traded or 49.73% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 4900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 19,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.81. About 893,395 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Merger of Crisco, Wesson Would Give Smucker Power to Raise Prices of Leading Canola, Vegetable Cooking Oil BrandS; 06/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. REPORTS TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 35,800 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,703 shares to 30,975 shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 449,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,627 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).