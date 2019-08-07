Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Value Rose While Crescent Park Management LP Has Raised Its Holding; International Value Advisers Holds Position in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG)

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 716,647 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 10,857 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bank reported 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alkeon Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.12% or 2.94M shares. Geode Cap Limited Co invested in 7.33 million shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Aviva Pcl invested 0.31% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pggm Invests owns 134,629 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.32% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp invested in 541,482 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 1,582 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co reported 224,211 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 3,289 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability accumulated 3,245 shares. North Star Management Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated accumulated 4,933 shares.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) by 8,951 shares to 288,507 shares, valued at $57.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo Sa Adr (France) (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 362,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Gold Ishares Trust Etf (IAU).

