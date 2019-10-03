Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Valuation Rose While Fosun International LTD Has Raised Stake by $875,500; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Stake

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 266.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 14,165 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 3,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 1.01M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 352.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 65,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 83,926 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94M, up from 18,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 1.51 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

