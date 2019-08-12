Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding Held by Crescent Park Management Lp; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position in Altria Group (MO) by $2.33 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $90.58. About 1.81M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 174,729 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, up from 133,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 3.95M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of at Least 3% – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Group: The Dividend Burns Bright But May Go Up In Smoke – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buffett’s $122 Billion, Tyson’s All-Time High, and Altria Group 2029 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 3,500 shares stake. 23,519 were accumulated by Ipswich. Moody Bank Division owns 142,440 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 690,882 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 20,790 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.6% or 213,576 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.45% or 190,047 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd accumulated 11,800 shares. 5,405 are held by Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 40,208 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 1.40 million shares. Opus Investment stated it has 0.4% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pinnacle Prns has 105,503 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 9,806 were reported by Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation New York.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,479 shares to 141,978 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,896 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).