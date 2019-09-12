Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $314,755; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Decreased Stake by $381,957

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 499.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 4,445 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.89. About 837,504 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 6,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 68,084 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 74,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 3.72M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 448 shares to 230 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,149 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 27,246 shares to 44,121 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.